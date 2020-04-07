Coronavirus Update climbing for St. Maarten/St. Martin

St. Maarten / St. Martin numbers of positive cases of infected persons with the Coronavirus continue to climb. The total number of cases together French & Dutch now stands at 66 positive and 8 deaths. Here is a breakdown of each side: As of Sunday April 05th the French side reported 29 active cases of persons tested positive with COVID-19, the amount of deaths remain at 2. The Dutch side however reported 37 positive cases a jump of 12 in one day, with 6 deaths related to COVID-19.

The Dutch part of the Island has been getting assistance from the Netherlands with the arrival of A C-17 transport plane which left Eindhoven Air Base for Sint Maarten today. The aircraft brought in medical equipment, protective equipment, and medicines to threat coronavirus patients. In part, the shipment includes a mobile hospital, in which 6 independent Intensive care spaces will be set up. In addition, there will also be enough equipment so that 6 extra IC places can be realized within the hospital here on Sint Maarten.

Additional medical personnel will be coming to strengthen medical capacity. Agreements were made by the Dutch to use an international company that dispatches medical personnel to be part of the team of physicians boosting the medical capacity. The first team of Physicians and nurses are expected to arrive on Sint Maarten in the coming week.

