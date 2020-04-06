Court hearings suspended as a result of COVID-19

The Public Prosecutor office is reporting that, as a result of the 24-hour lock down imposed by the Government of Sint Maarten, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is informing persons who are not detained, but summoned to appear in court; your court hearing has been cancelled. These individuals will all receive a new subpoena to appear before the judge and therefore should not show up at the Court House, as it will be closed.

The court hearings for those persons in pre-trial detention will proceed remotely. These hearings are necessary due to the legal requirements of the pre-trial detention. The hearings will only be “pro forma”, which means only a decision on detention will be deliberated on, and not the merit of the case. The court will contact the lawyers and the prison to make further arrangements.

Email contact should be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten at infosxm [at] omcarib [dot] org or visit their website https://om-sxm.org/ for more information or questions.

In the meantime the court House is surrounded with scaffolding which indicates work is ongoing to refurbish the building after it was damaged but the hurricane of 2017.

