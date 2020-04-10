Coronavirus Update for St. Maarten/St. Martin

With more and more persons getting tested on the Dutch side the number of COVID19 cases now tested positive has reached 50 with 9 deaths. The French part of the island on the other hand is reporting 32 confirmed cases of which 12 are confined to their homes, 2 deaths, 11 have been cured and 4 are hospitalized. 3 left the Island. The amount of cases on both sides as of now is 82 and 11 deaths.

The Dutch part is stepping up its fight to treat those infected by increasing and strengthen its capacity. This make shift Hospital is in its final stage of completion designed to treat infected critical covid-19 patients. This facility when completed will be equipped with ventilators ICU beds and staffed with Doctors and nurses primarily to handle COVID-19 cases.

As of April 11, 2020, there have been 3 new COVID-19 related patients that have been admitted to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). These patients are not confirmed COVID-19 positive, however, they are highly suspected cases and one of the patients is from Saba. This brings the total to 4 COVID-19 related patients currently admitted to SMMC with three being stable and one in critical condition. ICU nurses from AMI will work with our staff in caring for these patients.