What ever happened to Prime Minister Romeo Marlin

The former Prime Minister Leona Romeo Marlin ran on the United Democrats list in the last Election and has been running for office ever since her Political career began with the National Alliance in 2010. She later moved to the United St. Maarten Party (US) then to the United People’s Party (UP). She was appointed as Prime Minister when the formerteur of the previous Government, former MP Theodore Heyliger was not able to pass the screening. With her not appearing on any list for this snap elections raises questions as to what has happened to her commitment to serve the people of St. Maarten.

Romeo Marlin was the head of this Council of Ministers which many labeled to have been a government that was controlled by the Kingdom Government in Holland and supervised by the State secretary for Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops. Whatever were the views held by some members of the public, it was not an easy road for Leona Romeo Marlin. Her cabinet however survived long enough until it splintered from within the United Democrats itself which resulted in the fall of Government and the eventual snap Elections in January 2020.

Cmoorejournal.com was informed that the former PM has said she was not interested in running for this election. We reached out to her for an interview but got no reply. We are now left to wonder what has become of the Prime Minister who at one point was so committed to serving her people and Country. Not seeing her on a political list may well suggest that she is finished with her political ambitions and will return to her position as a civil servant and a regular private citizen.

###