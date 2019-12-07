Emergency Service staff stage protest action…

The Interim Prime Minister Ms Silveria Jacobs was forced to sit down with Fire fighters and their union Friday after she was taken by surprise of a protest action been staged near the salt pickers round about by fire fighters and ambulance personnel.

It is believed the action was taken as a result of a statement made by the general affairs Minister at Wednesday’s press briefing promising temporary relocation of the fire and ambulance department to facilitate repairs. The Union and its workers claimed they were not notified in writing therefore the action was necessary. Meanwhile the Prime minister express dismay that this information was not relayed to the staff members by the fire chief who was involved in cementing the agreed upon solution.

She expects to have the advice on her desk by mid-morning in order to finalize the financial commitment needed by government. Prime Minister Jacobs also stated, “To avoid further misunderstandings communication is essential. She further committed herself to do all that is possible to facilitate the promotion of health, safety and wellness of the emergency staff on St. Maarten. The action was called off shortly thereafter.

###