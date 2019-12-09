Story reading for children certificates presented

Beyond Kultura Events Foundation (BKE) closed off its Storytelling & Reading-Expression Program, with a Certificate Ceremony on Sunday at Axum Café in Philipsburg.

Certificates were awarded to some eight participants who were successful in this Beyond Kultura story reading program, who, after a weekend of training went out to schools, community centers and afternoon activity programs to read for children. They were later evaluated and deemed successful to be graded as proficient.

The eight certified Story readers were equipped with the basic techniques of Story Reading for Children and were able to reach about two thousand children over a period of two months says BKE chairlady Ms Loekie Morales. The Program served to enhance the listening skills of children, which is fundamental to their comprehension and understanding of stories and encourages them to read as well.

Claudia Connor handed out the certificates to the story readers on behalf of the Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports. Recognition were also given to all participants and funding Agencies to this reading project, for without their contribution it would not have been possible, stated Loekie Morales.

###