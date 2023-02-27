Luxury Qatar Airways lands Airbus at Princess Juliana.

The Direct flight from Qatar shows things are looking up for Ultra Luxury air service in our region.

Simpsonbay, St. Maarten (February 27, 2023) –The ultra-luxury carrier Qatar Airways performed a “Spectacular landing” at the Princess Juliana International Airport on Friday, February 17, 2023. The long-haul carrier served a direct chartered private flight into St. Maarten; the Airline is known to have the longest range of the A340-family.

The state-owned flag carrier airline of Qatar is Qatar Airways. The Airbus A340-500 is also a four-engine wide-body airliner with a maximum capacity of 375 passengers.

The airline travels to over 150 destinations throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania, using a fleet of more than 200 aircraft. Qatar Airways is produced by the European manufacturer, Airbus S.A.S. headquartered at the Qatar Airways Tower in Doha.”

The visit of Qatar Airways drew a comment from the AirPort CEO Brian Mingo, who says “The private jets have increased to nearly 10,000 in 2022, showing signs that it is up from 7,000 annually. The direct flight from Qatar Airways presents the demand for ultra-luxury flights in our region. This is a niche market that the Management of the Princess Juliana International Airport is looking at with the necessary insights from our commercial team and stakeholders. PJIA provides service to twenty (20) commercial carriers and serves our private flight service through two (2) fixed-based operators, EXECUJet, and Arrindell Aviation by Signature.”

