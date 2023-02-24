Estimated magnitude 4.8 Earthquake shook Islands.

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the Island of St. Maarten / St. Martin about 3:02 AM Friday morning. The shaking was felt in the British Virgin Islands, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St. Eustatius, (Caribbean Netherlands) St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda and Anguilla.

There has been no reported damages in the affected areas. The center of the quake was recorded North Northwest of Anguilla at a depth of 35.3 Km beneath the ocean floor. This quake is one of a string of recent shakings on record in this region spanning north of Hispaniola, Puerto Rico up to Antigua and Barbuda.