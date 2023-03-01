The Image that earned International Recognition…

The simplicity of a former teacher who painted this image, shows that woman who are often marginalized and abused because of their gender, dares to dream. Leslyn Telford after seeing an Art Connects Women post on line, decided to submit her painting which was required in order to compete in this International exhibition of the 6th edition of Arts Connects Women 2023.

When Leslyn found out that her submission was chosen as one of the paintings that would be exhibited at this years Arts Connects Woman exhibition, and her presence is required to be an Ambassador for her Country of residence, she was shocked but humbly accepted the invitation to participate as the ambassador for St. Maarten in Dubai. Ms Leslyn Telford then informed the Government Authorities of her selection and is working with the head of the department of Culture Ms Clara Reyes in readiness to best represent the Island’s women and to be in solidarity to the cause of justice for all women.

Her painting is highlighting Domestic Abuse and its consequences in society. This exhibition hosted by the founder of Arts Connects Women Ms. Zaahirah Muthy in The UAE, brings women from across the globe to represent their countries and to depict their womanhood and Cultural differences while sharing their artistic career and commonality as women. This event in Dubai is in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Development goal #5 and is in collaboration with International Women’s Day.

Ms Telford feels honored to represent St. Maarten and is all set to go. Her confirmation to participate in this year’s 6th Art Connects Women Art Exhibition from March 8th to 11th in Dubai The United Arab Emirates is duly noted in an official invitation sent on a social media post.

