Ottley approve tariff change for Harbor Holding

What this notice means for cost of living control that should benefit the people of the island is yet to be explained.

The notice from the ministry of TEATT reads: “By decision November 15, the Minister of Economic Affairs, Tourism, Telecommunication and Transport granted approval to Sint Maarten Harbour Holding Company N.V. for a tariff change. The change tariffs will be deposited at the Register of the Court of First Instance in St. Maarten”. The paid announcement was not only buried in the inside pages of the daily News paper, but it’s missing a lot of clarity on what this would mean for the citizens who are already burdened with high cost of food and other imported items.

If this permission was granted by Stand in Minister of TEATT Omar Ottley, then he needs to answer the concerns of the public whether this permission for a tariff change is granted to up port fees; we just don’t know: Is it for Cruise Ship fees, mooring fees, landing fees or container fees?. This should be made clear to the Public.

