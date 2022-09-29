The absence of data hinders sound decisions by Gov.

The lack of data gathering and its effects on proper and effective government planning and policies was identified in various Ombudsman reports thus far. In the Home Repair report, published in 2019, the overall lack of data in reference to post disaster recovery planning was recognized as a bottleneck. In the November 01, 2022 verdict regarding the temporary national ordinances, in connection with cuts to the employment benefits of (semi) public sector workers, the Constitutional Court pointed to this fact to make the point there are no data establishing a poverty line. Specifically, the court noted that Sint Maarten has not established a poverty line.

The court therefore was left to assumed in its ruling that the subsistence threshold or poverty line is lower than the statutory minimum wage, although it is not certain to what extent this corresponds with reality, due to governments lack of concrete data.

In a recent survey conducted by the Ombudsman in preparation for the aforementioned court proceedings affected persons were asked to rank their present quality of life (the degree to which an individual is healthy, comfortable, and able to participate and enjoy life events). Some 50% of all persons affected by the national ordinances participated in the survey.

87 % of those respondents indicated that their quality of life was poor or average; (just) 14% indicated that their standard of life was good or very good. While it was not a scientific poll, the survey paints a troubling picture, which is an indication of the level of (hidden) poverty on our island.

To discuss these topics, the Ombudsman decided to organize a round table discussion on poverty and data gathering on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Simpson Bay Resort Marina and Spa (Royal Ballroom). The central question during the discussion will be: ‘What type of data is required, to influence proper decision-making on poverty?’

Professionals have been invited to share their perspectives on the subject: the department of Labor Affairs and Social Services, department of Statistics (STAT), Sint Maarten Anti-Poverty Platform, Sint Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and the Social Economic Council (SER). Various stakeholders, including government departments and civil society, have been invited to participate in the discussion a well.

The Ombudsman is looking forward to a productive discussion and the participation of all invitees on these important topics.

