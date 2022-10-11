New look proposed for Philipsburg Market Place

On October 5th, 2022, the (TEATT) ministry presented new architectural renderings for the Phillipsburg Market Place. Minister Ottley after receiving the final artist impression on Wednesday, immediately met with stakeholders to gain their approval.

The stakeholders of the Market Place were very much impressed with the renderings and gave the Minister their support. The drawings also encompasses enhanced structures with removable components to allow vendors to prepare for a possible hurricane and on-site storage; The Market retailers also told the Minister they are hoping this time, these renderings can be realized because it was promised to them many years ago.

Caretaker Minister for (TEATT) Omar Ottley confirmed that the Parliament of Sint Maarten had already made the necessary budget amendments to reserve funds in the 2022 budget for this specific project, therefore a full overview was given by the department of VROMI to expedite the process and ensure approval. Once the support is granted, the intention is to obtain a bill of quantity for the Market Place project. The Royal Caribbean Group (RCG) has also pledged their commitment to assisting the government of Sint Maarten with this project.

The Minister noted “This is an opportunity we cannot afford to let pass us by; with the cruise line showing extreme interest in the project, it is to be commended”. The Minister would like to thank Royal Caribbean Group for their commitment to the enhancement of the marketplace and the Ministry of VROMI for their assistance.

