World Bank statement about PJIAE Terminal Project

This is the full text of the statement from the World Bank issued on their website regarding their rights to provide information to any country receiving financing under their administration, about issues that may impact the successful implementation of the project:

As a global development institution, the World Bank works in partnership and through dialogue with all countries receiving financing under its administration. The Bank has a responsibility to provide recipients of such financing with information about any issue that may impact successful project implementation. In this context, the World Bank recently communicated with the Government of Sint Maarten concerning the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.

The Bank emphasized the requirement of adequate technical and managerial staffing and capacity at the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE), particularly as major activities are being launched under the project. In line with the Project Agreement, the Government is responsible to ensure the presence of needed capacity at PJIAE throughout the period of project implementation.

The Bank respects that the governance and management of the airport are under the Government’s purview and welcomes the Government’s continued commitment to the successful implementation of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project in accordance with the Project Agreement with the World Bank.

The Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project (US$72 million) is co-financed by the EIB (US$50 million) and implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and by PJIAE. It aims to restore the capacity of Princess Juliana International Airport and to increase its resilience to natural disasters. The airport is a critical gateway for Sint Maarten’s economy and a vital connectivity hub for the region.

###