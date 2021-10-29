New CFO named for PJIAE

Mr. Ben van der Klift is the replacement for the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.). He will take on his new tasks and responsibilities as of Monday, November 1, 2021 and will join with the Managing Board of PJIAE N.V. during a crucial reconstruction period for the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.

His background is in finance and engineering and worked throughout his career in project-driven organizations, engineering, and real estate companies.

Ben van der Klift was quoted as saying “I have already met management, the Supervisory Holding Board, and Supervisory Board of Directors and have a positive picture of the organization and the challenges ahead. The finances of the company and the reconstruction of the terminal building will have my primary focus. I’m looking forward to collaborating as CFO with all my PJIAE colleagues to contribute and learn. We can only be truly successful when we work united as a team in a positive culture,” Thats according to a statement issued by PJIAE. Mr. van der Klift will succeed Mr. Leo van der Meiden following his 1½ year span as CFO at PJIAE N.V. The outgoing CFO is leaving for the Netherlands on his retirement.

In a departing statement, out going CFO said “I have had the honor of witnessing the dedication of the PJIAE staff as they’ve kept the airport running during difficult circumstances, like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also made great steps forward, even with the start of the Terminal Reconstruction project. I offer my best wishes to the airport family and look forward to returning for the reopening of the renovated terminal building when completed in 2023,” concludes Mr. Van der Meiden.

On behalf of the entire Managing Board, the Management Team, and the entire PJIAE N.V., “I am thanking Mr. Leo van der Meiden for his dedication and valuable contributions,” says Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo. Mr Mingo observed that Throughout his tenure, Mr. Leo van der Meiden has served as an excellent financial and strategic leader. During his time as CFO, he has played a significant role in executing numerous financial and operational initiatives while maintaining the company’s capital and liquidity positions. He is well-respected for his strategic insight, and we are grateful for his service to PJIAE N.V.

