Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten obtains Safe-Seal Recognition

On Friday November 27th 2020, Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten, the largest duo of all-inclusive resorts, which includes the family-focused Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, the adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, and the largest gaming emporium Casino Royale, received a Platinum SafeSeal recognition of best practices in protecting its customers against COVID19.

Before obtaining its Platinum Seal, Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten invested much effort into adapting to the challenges presented by the pandemic. All properties belonging to the resort are protected as part of their PureCare sanitation program. In addition, hygiene protocols are also in place for excursions and Tour operators serving the guests. Through its Nexus excursion desk, they have been asked to adhere to strict requirements.

Vice President of Resort Operations and General Manager Mr. Jamie Lee is elated that the hotel company passed the Platinum SafeSeal certification, in various disciplines. “We can’t stress enough that our Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten team are putting all efforts into mitigating any risk at our properties.

“On behalf of the entire team, we are extremely proud that Casino Royale has received this prestigious award,” says Vice President Casino Operations and Maho Group Security Mr. Sergio Porcasi. “The safety of our players and members is paramount, and we look forward to welcoming them with the utmost confidence in our highest hygienic measures.”

Many tourists have over the past months enjoyed a flawless stay at both Sonesta Resorts in Sint Maarten and enjoyed Casino Royale’s membership program. Mr. Lee and Mr. Porcasi encourage more visitors to come back to their beloved ‘Friendly Island,’ as Sint Maarten is affectionately known, and Mr. Lee states further, “Our Island is easily accessible from many major airports on the East Coast of the United States. We are ready to receive our guests again – in the most responsible way possible.”

By highlighting best practice companies, supporting organizations Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau, the Sint Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association and occupational health company Medwork, they want to spread the word that Sint Maarten is making its best effort to be a safe destination.

