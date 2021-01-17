COVID-19 positive cases found at CPS

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in a press statement confirmed that after almost one year on the COVID-19 front line, there have been no one testing positive for the virus in-house. However, on January 13, CPS detected COVID-19 among its staff. The department immediately began testing all of its staff members.

Those who were found to be COVID-19 positive were Isolated and will remain in isolation. CPS says they will continue to monitor and test all staff for the next two weeks to limit further transmission. The Collective Prevention Services, (CPS) has activated their contingency plan to ensure that all COVID-19 related tasks, public health-related services, including the baby clinic and vector control, will continue as normal.

Department head Eva Lista- de Weever reminds the public that COVID-19 can affect anyone at any time. Therefore she is reassuring clients that all efforts are in place to safeguard the health of their staff and the public. She is urging the public to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain a 2-meter distance from others.

Persons experiencing signs and symptoms related to COVID-19, and those who have been in close contact with a confirmed case are encouraged to make use of CPS’ free COVID-19 testing drive thru from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM in Point Blanch. Weekend testing will continue by appointments only.

Recent Update:

In the mean time a decision by (CPS) to suspend Baby clinic and Vector Control Services has been taken, while the total number of active coronavirus cases has risen to 128.

