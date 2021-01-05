Teenager, First fatality for 2021.

Family members are left struggling with the unanswered question as to why would this young promising teenager wanted to take her own life. On Friday New Year’s Day (Mariana) was reported as the first casualty for 2021 when the youth was found dead at the back of their family home.

Preliminary investigation seem to be pointing at suicide when it appeared that the young child may have swallowed an undisclosed amount of pills that eventually killed her. Teenage suicide is not common in these parts of the Caribbean but the question was raised as to what could have been the motive.

Some of the leading risk factors for teen suicide around the world, could not be considered as the answer for this family; none of which could be a plausible reason for the child’s decision in light of her parental support; however, study shows depression is considered a major-if not the leading cause of teen suicide globally. Could that be the reason since there was no message left behind and she is not alive to tell? This is just an unsettling tragedy for many to start the New Year.