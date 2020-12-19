Look to the Heavens and hear Gods voice.

A brief paraphrase of psalms 19 and what it teaches. If you want to hear from God the Creator, Paslms19: tells you exactly how. It begins by saying, Look to the heavens; it speaks every day of the Glory and Power of God. The unlimited skies shows his handiwork; every day of our lives speaks to us. Every night shows Knowledge and there is nothing hid from the heart. The vastness of the Heavens stretches throughout all the earth and through the depth of the skies God hath set a place for the Sun.

There is no speech nor language where their voice is not heard. The voice of the Glory and Knowledge of God is spoken by his creation. The Law of the Lord is perfect converting the Soul. The testimony of the Lord is sure making wise the simple. When you keep the Law of God there is great reward.

You don't have the understanding or the capacity to figure out what he does wrong but when you hear his inaudible words of wisdom and knowledge, he will cleanse you heart and keep you from presumptuous sin, that will not have dominion or control over you. That's how you will be able to be upright before him. So let the words of your mouth and the meditation of your heart be acceptable in his sight, your Lord, your strength and your redeemer.