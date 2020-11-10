A poisoned student experience earned her a degree

It’s amazing what a school entry in the Arts, can do for a final grade, especially when it’s your own experience that requires a complete immersion of the anthropologist in the culture and everyday life of your own experience and the subject of your study in the Arts, and documented in film.

Da Shaun Prince is a college graduate from the Edna Manley Visual and Performing Arts College in Jamaica where she has earned a Bachelor degree in Fine Arts Dance and Choreography. She was moved to share her work with the public which was attended by the Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Miss Silveria Jacobs, Minister of Justice Miss Anna Richardson and the Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports, DRS Rudolph Samuel, among other invited guests.

Da Shaun stunned the socially distance attendees with her short piece in dance, audio /visual Presentation depicting her experience in a toxic relationship. The Idea of her exhibition was used for her final project for school in order to graduate and to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts. The short film was shot in several locations around the island and in areas of abandonment which allows her to drive home her point of what the experience is like in a Toxic Relationship.

Not a lot of people knew Da Shaun on the level of her noxious affiliation with her partner, but they know her to be a jovial person friendly and accessible; but because of her career study in fine arts the opportunity presented itself for her to share her story which was convincing enough to earn her a passing grade. It also got the attention of several persons who may have struggled with Domestic abuse and violence against woman and children. Also came out of this rare presentation was the announcement from the Justice Minister that a Domestic abuse policy to eradicate violence against men women and children is nearing its conclusion.

Thumbs up to a student who was courageous enough to use her experience to tell her story in the arts and with the assistance of the other producers, came away with the assignment “The Forever That Never Was”.

