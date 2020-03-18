From Star Athlete to race for highest Political Office

This one time track and field Athlete and young Anguillan, steps forward to challenge the premier in constituent number 4 in Anguilla Politics. Dee Ann Kentish Rogers a young and fiercely competitive new comer to Anguilla Politics, is part of the APM movement and is one to watch for the upcoming election. Dee Ann is already shaking up the electoral system when she decided to look into what is happening with the voting list on that Island, having found names of persons who are already dead and are still on the voting registry. Dee Ann says she is prepared to challenge the old politicians who are bent on doing things the old way and are not listening to Anguillans with solutions to Anguilla’s problems. She says for that reason, new blood is need in Politics on Anguilla.

The young Anguillan is taking the approach of using the constitution of Anguilla to be her guide to best represent her people. She confirmed that one of the reasons why she is contesting the election has little to do with voting out the old Politicians but to sell her idea of the way forward for Anguilla to the new generation. She described her idea of what she is trying to do for Anguilla as giving assurance by identifying where Anguilla is going, where she thinks her idea can take it, how to get there and for the people of Anguilla to believe in that plan.

Her advice to young people is to exercise their duty to listen to the issues from the politicians and ask questions as to why they have not delivered on their promises. This year 2020 and going forward is the time for young people; the new generation. They now have the chance to change the face of politics and support new, young and aspiring leaders that will earn the respect in the Caribbean region, introducing new policies and making Anguillans proud to be a part of the global stage, representing Anguilla by the letter of the law and working together with all Anguillans.

Dee Ann Kentish-Rogers plans to present her idea to the people of Anguilla and seek support in readiness for when the election is called in that county.

