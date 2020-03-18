Shooter of Canadian Tourist jailed for 18 years…

The trigger man responsible for gunning down the Canadian tourist in Beacon Hill in June of 2019 is handed a 18 year sentence. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is said to be satisfied with the judgement of the Court of First Instance concerning the perpetrators in the ’Amazoniet’ investigation, where a Canadian tourist was shot while trying to protect his daughter during an armed robbery in Beacon Hill in June 5th, 2019. G.M.S. (19), K.H.S.R (20) and J.S.E. (17) were convicted of this crime.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office argued that G.M.S. was the shooter, to which the Court agreed and sentenced him to 18 years’ imprisonment. K.H.S.R. was sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment for providing the getaway car and firearm to G.M.S, while knowing he had already been convicted for a robbery. J.S.E. was convicted for his role, which was to drop off and pick up G.M.S., so that he could commit the robbery.

G.M.S who was 16 years old at the time the offence was committed, was sentenced to 24 months’ in juvenile detention, of which 14 months were suspended. Robberies and illegal possession of firearms are a major danger to the safety of St. Maarten and also result in several deaths and injuries. For this reason the Public Prosecution Service, together with KPSM and all other government services, are working hard to counter these criminal offences and to track down and bring all suspects to justice.

