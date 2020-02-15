Corona Virus Training for Health Care Professionals.

The St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has recently completed a train-the-trainer course to healthcare professionals from local healthcare agencies including the Collective Prevention Services, the Department of Public Health, Port of St. Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport, and the Department of Immigration and Ambulance Services, on procedures and precautions relevant to COVID-19, commonly known as the Corona Virus.

The course was presented by Nurse Candida Williams of SMMC’s Hygiene and Infection Control Department with the objective of providing the agencies with general information and statistics on COVID-19, and procedures to follow when screening patients, such as travel history intake, signs and symptoms, following isolation precautions and laboratory testing.

All attendees were provided with hands-on demonstrations, reviewing proper hand hygiene technique and correct donning and doffing of personal protective equipment. This was followed by a validation process to confirm their understanding, through their demonstration of proper technique.

SMMC staff also received this training as part of SMMC’s awareness of global communicable disease and its threats, and how to be prepared. The World Health Organization (WHO), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are, the reliable, evidence-based international sources used to drive SMMC’s protocols and procedures for preparedness.

“Despite the fact there have been no suspected or confirmed cases of the Corona Virus at SMMC, we encourage the public to practice proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette; visibly soiled hands should be washed for a minimum of 20 seconds with soap and water and coughing/sneezing should be done into a napkin or the crook of one’s elbow” said SMMC’s Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday.

