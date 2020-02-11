Six new faces in new Parliament for 2020

The 15 members of Parliament who were successful in their bid for a seat in the legislature of St. Maarten were sworn in on Monday February 10th 2020. The new members of Parliament took the oath of office before the Governor in a ceremony held at the Governor’s residence.

From the National Alliance (NA); Silveria Jacobs, Egbert Jurendy Dorn, Ardwell Irion, Christophe Emmanuel, William Marlin, and Rodolphe Samuel. From the United People’s Party (UP); Grisha Marten-Heyliger, Rolando Brison, Omar Ottley and Sidharth Bijlani. From the United St. Maarten Party (US); Cladius Buncamper and Akeem Arrindell. From the New Party for Progress (PFP) Mellissa Gumbs and Raeyhon Peterson, and from the United Democrats, Ms. Sarah Wescot Williams.

His Excellency Governor E.B. Holiday reminded the New MPs of the trust placed in them, individually and collectively, to carry out the wishes of the people with sincerity, and that it comes with high expectations. In recognition of such, article 56 of our constitution requires members of Parliament to take a solemn oath or make a solemn promise prior to accepting their function as representatives of the people of Sint Maarten. Taking an oath or making a promise as a representative of the people is therefore a serious legal, but also personal and a public matter.

The Governor further offered some thoughts and words of advice to the new members of Parliament. Advising them to reflect on the role parliament played in the past ten years and to draw lessons from that for the future development of our country. Among which were:

a) Securing political stability; b) Promoting good and accountable governance; and c) Adopting legislation necessary for the effective governing of our country.

These are some lessons which the Governor trust will guide the new MPs enabling them to fulfilling their mandate and to protect and improve the wellbeing of the people of Sint Maarten above all else. Before administering the oath He then called on the Members of Parliament to stand up for the people of Sint Maarten, to articulate the people’s concerns, to champion the people’s causes and to pursue the people’s interests with sincerity.

