Bravo back in West Indies white ball squad..

ST JOHN’S, Antigua –Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) selection panel named the 15-member squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) Series against Sri Lanka. The squad will depart the Caribbean on Saturday and will have a pre-series camp in Colombo before they face the hosts in three ODIs.

Darren Bravo, the experienced left-hander, has been recalled to the squad along with Rovman Powell, the dynamic allrounder and Fabien Allen, the spin bowling allrounder, who has recovered from the leg injury he sustained in India late last year.

Commenting on the squad and looking ahead to the tour, Roger Harper, CWI’s Lead Selector said: “I look forward to the team building on its recent performances against Afghanistan and India in the subcontinent and against Ireland at home – playing consistent, smart cricket to win the series. Sri Lanka are a very good team in their own conditions. I do not expect it to be easy but our team has shown that it is very capable. These are the series we will have to win in order to move up the rankings”.

The matches will be played at Sinhalese Sports Club; the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota; and the Pallakele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The ODIs will be followed by two T20 International in Kandy. The squad for the T20 Internationals will be named at a later date.

