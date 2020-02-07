St. Maarten can lose part of the 550 Million recovery money

The former Lt. Governor of St. Maarten Island government Mr. Dennis Richardson says the slow paste of reconstruction with the money the Netherlands reserved for the rebuilding of Country St. Maarten after the hurricane, can be lost if the money is not used within a period of time. Mr. Richardson said on (People’s Voice) radio program Sunday, that ‘you lose it if you don’t use it’ is a standard policy of the Dutch, and that may well happen in our case.

Mr. Richardson also alluded to the fact that people on St. Maarten also can lose trust in the Dutch government, when, after two years there were no financial help experienced with the promised funds made available to rebuild their homes back stronger and better. He further stated that he believes the Dutch should take responsibility for the decision to introduce the use of the World Bank for managing the Dutch tax payer’s money to help out St. Maarten after a disaster. The World Bank can be helpful in many ways but not for managing after a disaster.

The method of working used by the World Bank is what causing the delay in the money reaching down to the actual necessary projects of reconstruction much quicker. Trusting the St. Maarten politicians with the responsibility of rebuilding are some of the reasons why the Dutch used the World Bank, but it has proven so far to be a mistake since the World Bank has no record of managing successfully after a disaster. If the money is not used after a period of time, it would mean St. Maarten will lose further access to the funds and most of it will go towards paying the World Bank for their Services.