New details on Kobe’s helicopter Crash

We are now learning that it was 9 persons on board the helicopter that is owned by the NBA star Kobe Bryan. The NBA Icon was heading to a basketball game with his 13 year old daughter who was supposed to be playing in a tournament later that Sunday.

It is been confirmed that all 9 persons perished in that crash. It is not entirely clear as to the Identity of the other occupants of the downed helicopter, but it is certain that Kobe Bryan, his 13 year old daughter Gianna were among the dead. At a press conference Sunday afternoon it was reported by the Sheriff Department that all the relevant entities are now involved with the investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident and the proper identification of all those who perished.

Tributes have been pouring in from all across America and from those close to the NBA star, expressing shock of the loss of the 41 year old basketball Icon Kobe Bryan and his daughter as well as those who perished in the crash. Even President Obama and several NBA players tweeted their acknowledgements and shock after learning of the tragedy.