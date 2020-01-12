Agreement signed between NA/UP to form next Government

An agreement between some nine MPs from the NA and the UP Party has been signed off after a settlement to work together was reached. The agreement published on Social Media confirms the arrangement for working conditions. One strange and noticeable absence of Christopher Emmanuel has many wondering what this really means. Emmanuel’s name on the agreement was left unsigned, therefore reducing the number of MPs affixing their signature to the document from ten (10) to nine (9).

The agreement states that both parties have committed to maintaining a coalition government with the agreed shared responsibilities to be distributed between both parties. In the division of portfolios, it is agreed the United Peoples Party (UP) gets the Minister of Tourism Economic Affairs Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Minister of Health Labor and Social Affairs (VSR), Chair of Parliament and deputy Minister of Plenipotentiary. While the bulk of the ministries are left in the hands of the National Alliance (NA). Those ministries includes the Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs,, Minister of Finance, Minister of Justice, Minister of VROMI, Minister of Plenipotentiary, and Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sports. Other responsibilities like that of Deputy Prime Minister, Vice Chair of Parliament and 2nd Vice Chair of Parliament also falls in the care of the National Alliance.

More update on this developing story will be published when verified.

Further update on this developing story indicates that Christopher Emmanuel’s reason for not signing the Agreement has all to with the exclusion of the USP party which secured 2 seats in the Election. Christopher on a radio program Monday, says he has no plans to move away from the NA party but feels the NA should be LOYAL to the US Party and include them in any Coalition. The NA political Campaign was run on wanting to secure 8 or more seats so they could govern without having to form a coalition, the voters voted differently and shared the majority of the votes between the NA and the UP signaling that they should work together and carry out the mandate of the people. This coalition is a decision of the NA party leadership. We still have to see how the NA leader Ms. Silveria Jacobs handle Christopher’s position or weather Emmanuel is going to walk back his decision and go along with the party’s conclusion.

Silveria Jacobs was second in personal votes received on her party with 753 votes for this Election and Emmanuel was third with 687 votes. Jurendy Doran was number one in personal votes for his party capturing 843 votes.

###