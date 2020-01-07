Buying & Selling votes illegal says Prosecutor

The Public prosecutor’s office issued a cautionary statement to the voting public and politicians reminding all about the law of vote buying and selling. The prosecutor’s office cautioned citizens about the illegal practice of selling one’s vote and considered such habit as breaking the Law. The press statements reads:

As residents prepare to go out and cast their votes on Election Day, Thursday, January 9th, 2020, the Public Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten reminds the public at large about the country’s law on vote buying or selling. This practice is considered illegal by law and therefore the Public Prosecutor’s Office strongly advises residents to refrain from engaging in this practice. Article 2:44 in the law book of country Sint Maarten highlights vote buying as a felony and Article 2:45 elaborates on vote selling also as a felony. The Public Prosecutor’s Office encourages residents to learn the do’s and don’ts before voting. Use your right to vote in the best interest of Sint Maarten.

