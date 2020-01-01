How one UP candidate intends to get elected into Parliament.

“I am not going to run a campaign based on promises or bashing, as nothing fruitful comes out of it, but I’ll tell you this: I will give it my all on the floor of Parliament for the people of St. Maarten once I am elected”. After a sit down with the #13 Candidate from the UP Party he told cmoorejournal.com that he will welcome the opportunity to serve and to address by way of legislation some of his concerns related to the elderly and the youth if he is successful in his bid for a seat in the Parliament of St. Maarten. Watch the video and subscribe. You would be the first to see every upload to my channel.