Jacobs name Formateur for New Government

Harbor View – The Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency drs. E.B. Holiday, following the outcome of the January 9, 2020 elections held consultations with leaders of all parties winning a seat in the new Parliament during the period of January 10 through 14, 2020, to gather information and to decide on the process for the formation of a new government.

The Governor, considering the ongoing discussion regarding compliance with the standards set forth by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), also convened a meeting with the political leaders and the bankers association to underscore the importance and urgency of handling this matter for Sint Maarten irrespective of which parties forming the new government. The Governor also received the governing accord signed by the NA and the UP representing a majority in Parliament from the leader of the NA during the consultations. A common tread in the consultations is that political stability is a necessary condition for the further development of Sint Maarten.

Considering the results of the January 9, 2020 elections, the information received during the consultations, led the Governor to request the leader of the NA, Ms. Silveria Jacobs, to accept an assignment as formateur. In her capacity as formerteur, the Governor requested Ms. Jacobs to form a new government which has the support of a broad majority in Parliament to foster political stability, that will also consists of ministers who are committed to the development and the execution of a governing program aimed at the promotion of the wellbeing of Sint Maarten, its people, its economy, its infrastructure and its security. Considering the challenges facing the country, the Governor requested the formateur to form a new government which will give priority to the following: