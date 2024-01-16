New Coalition agreement signed NA and UP Out…

A statement issued by the new URSM party confirms what was already rumored on social media that the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM), Democratic Party (DP), Party for Progress (PFP), and Nation Opportunity Wealth (N.O.W.) have Forged a Historic Coalition Agreement to govern for the term 2024-2028. URSM leader who is tipped to become the next Prime Minister seem to be the one leading the formation and his party also got more votes than the other parties in the formation.

The move to push on with such a coalition agreement with the four parties with only two seats each, is said to be for the people of St. Maarten. The official signing of the coalition agreement was done on Saturday evening just the second day after the parliamentary elections. The move shuts out the two larger parties, the National Alliance (NA) with four seats and the United People’s Party (UP) with three seats. both were in the governing coalition for the last 4 year term.

The statement issued, sighted that the signing ceremony, brought together leaders and members of parliament elect from each political party, showcasing a commitment to unity and progress for the betterment of St. Maarten and its citizens. The release stated further, The coalition agreement outlines a comprehensive vision for the next four years, focusing on key issues such as economic development, social welfare, and environmental sustainability.

Leaders from the four political parties, URSM, DP, PFP, and N.O.W. expressed enthusiasm for the collaborative effort, emphasizing the strength that comes from a unified approach. This new coalition government aims to address challenges, build resilience, and capitalize on opportunities to create a prosperous and resilient future for the island.

So far, the distribution of portfolios agreed on are listed as follows: URSM will hold the Prime Minister position, the Ministry of Public Health Social Development and Labor (VSA) and Deputy Minister of Plenipotentiary. The Democratic Party (DP) will get the Ministry of Tourism Economic Affairs Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), the Ministry of Finance and President of Parliament. The Party of Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW), will get the Ministry of Education Culture Youth and Sports (ECYS). The Ministry of Justice as well as the First Vice Chair of Parliament. The Party for Progress (PFP) will be responsible for the Ministry of (VROMI), Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Plenipotentiary and Second Vice Chair of Parliament.

While we await the completion of the process and the change over, we also wait to see how long this diverse formation of four parties and a slim one seat majority stays glued together.

