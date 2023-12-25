St Maarten to get forthcoming Luxury Residence

In terms of upcoming new development projects to look forward to, this one is worth paying close attention to, since it was briefly mentioned by tourism Head May Ling-Chun, during the opening of the new Tourist Office on front street in December of 2023. She expects that a project like this will bring added value to the country’s tourism industry. It would be interesting to see where this one goes.

Vie L’Ven (Life to Live) is a Resort and residential property slated to be developed here on St. Maarten. The Residential property from Altree Developments is expected to bringing a new level of luxury to the Dutch Side of the Island.

The project, which is slated to begin some time in 2028, was exclusively given to RobbReport.com an online site which got a first hand look at the renderings.

The development will feature a hotel component alongside a collection of fully furnished homes ranging from $800,000 to over $2million. The project which seemed earmarked for Cay Bay area will comprise a total of 280 units with a 190 hotel rooms, 60 of which will be suites, and 90 private residences.

“Vie L’Ven stands as a unique and unparalleled project in St. Maarten, distinguished by its singular luxury experience,” so Says CEO of Altree Developments, Zev Mandelbaum to the online Site Robb Report. He continued by saying with only one other five-star hotel catering to a similar clientele, Vie L’Ven (“life to live”) its presence fills a crucial gap, providing an exclusive destination that will undoubtedly be in high demand. The extensive amenities that will be offered at Vie L’Ven will no doubt sets it apart, establishing a standard of luxury unmatched any where else on the Island.

###