Roxxy Disputes disqualification…

From age 10 as a junior, Roxanne Webster (Roxxy) has been competing on St. Maarten for a chance to win the Calypso Crown as a budding Artist. Twenty years later the St. Maarten Calypso Monarch Crown seemed to have just evaded her; She took a break from the competition for about 5 years and was excited about her return to the stage here on St. Maarten. In the meantime Roxxy was living on Anguilla but enjoys the privilege of dual citizenship, and have also competed in the Anguilla Calypso Competition. Currently Roxxy holds the 2022 Title on Anguilla.

If that title has anything to do with Roxxy’s disqualification, it was not made clear to the Artist; and that question was asked ahead of Roxxy’s decision to get back on the stage here on St.Maarten. Roxxy went ahead and perform for the Calypso elimination on St. Maarten and dropped the song “Woman doing that too” a song she knew would get the attention of all the calypsonians as well as the judges, sending a message that the improved Roxxy who was out for some time, is back. She placed second in points tabulation in the group of ten that advanced to perform for the finals.

To her dismay, Roxxy learned via social media that she was disqualified; and by not getting that information from the organizers in writing she began asking questions to learn why such a decision was made. To this day she has not received any official communication about her disqualification and the reason for such. The way this situation was handled according to Roxxy, if its true, made her skeptical as to what could be behind all this and therefore hard for her to accept. It forced her to review her career as a calypsonian on the stage on St. Maarten, which led to her arriving at the only logical conclusion that she is either not wanted to compete or they feared that as a woman she was about to make a strong statement having had stand out performances in other competitions that ranked her at the top, and this whole plan was cooked up against her because she can be considered a force to recon with.

In a View Point interview with Wendell Moore this past week, Roxxy made it clear she is not willing to settle and accept the disqualification without having received any formal notification giving the reasons for the decision. Roxxy further stated that right after the elimination she straight-way headed to the studio, in fact, (the very next day) to begin working on her second song for the finals. She is preparing herself to compete for the crown but is requesting the Carnival Committee and the Calypso Association to take their responsibility and address this situation in a professional way rather than sending signals via social media, and finding excuses for her not to participate.

The Calypso artist says this development is not only disappointing, but it will not deter her from competing: she loves what she does, singing for her fans and if she is barred from competing for this year Calypso Competition, she is not done yet.

