St. Maarten MP Rolando Brison A headliner in cripto.

Leader of the UP party Rolando Brison is said to be working on a piece of legislation to legalize what is referred to as TRON Based Crypto Currency. The MP at one time was pushing hard for Bitcoin Currency when he stated Publicly that he is the first elected official to request of the government to have his Salary paid to him in Bitcoin cash. The article which appeared on bitcoin.com is quoted as saying MP Brison is a believer and an advocate for St.Maarten to become the “Cripto Capital of the Caribbean”.

Brison’s commitment and belief in Bitcoin currency was clear before Bitcoin Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was accused of Bribery and his FTX crypto Firm dramatic collapse last year. He was soon after arrested by the US government and is currently under house arrest at his Parents home in California awaiting trial. We don’t know how deep our MP is, other than what he has said about his personal interest in these questionable Investment schemes but he is willing to drag the St. Maarten Government and its economy into this Cripto business. it’s evident, when he is proposing legislation to make TRON Based Crypto legal tender for every day use.

During MP Brison’s recent arrest, an online blog which followed and monitor Bitcoin and its progress, in a youtube video noted that his brief incarceration was of significance to Bitcoin and its future in the Caribbean. The Video also noted that Brison may have betrayed Bitcoin and has now switched to TRON- when MSN News published an article stating MP Brison declared that he will advance a law that would officially make TRON and TRON-based Cripto currency part of St. Maarten’s local commerce and economic infrastructure.

When Government and Parliament are prepared to introduce new economic tender by way of legislation to our State does the Central Bank of Curacao and St.Maarten have any say? are these decisions based on any study to give MP Brison or even our Parliament the right to formally engage St. Marten’s legislative process with the hope of official adoption of TRON to follow soon? Are there any consequences when these monetary system fails? These questions must be answered and explained to our State before any further move that may eventually jeopardize the future and well being of this Country.

