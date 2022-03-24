Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska Crowned 70th Miss World…

Karolina Bielawska was one of three finalists along with Miss USA Shree Saini and Olivia Yace from the Ivory Coast, waiting for the announcement of who will be crowned Miss World for 2022. The ceremony took place on Wednesday March 16th at the CoCo-Cola Music Hall in neighboring San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The event was staged three months after the competition was shelved due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Now that the final stage of the contest was held much to the relief of the finalists, 23 year old model from Poland says she was shocked when she heard her name, as she was declared the winner.

Sint Maarten served up a candidate for this Prestigious Miss World pageant by some one out of Guadeloupe who claimed to be the franchise owner, while the candidate not only misrepresented the Island by presenting erroneous information, but clearly embarrassed the Image of St. Maarten and those candidates who have in the past represented their home with pride on the world stage. The Government and people seem to have known nothing of how the candidate ended up representing the Flag of St. Maarten and thus far stays mute and uninterested in getting to know what really happened and to make sure it never happen again.

Miss Poland was crowned by Miss Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh, who won the 2019 edition. Miss Poland says although she still can’t believe it, she is honored to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work.

