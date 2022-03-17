BIP Holds Masterclass at SMILE 2022

The Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten (BIP SXM) is to provide a workshop at this year’s St. Maarten Innovations, Initiatives & Industries Link-Up Event (SMILE), March 25-26th. Attendees can expect an informative and innovative presentation provided by the Director, Mrs. Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford on Intellectual Property Rights, with a focus on trademarks, copyright, and the importance of implementing an IP Strategy in your business.

The Bureau is the official agency responsible for the registration of trademarks in accordance with the National Ordinance on trademarks, recording of I-Envelopes and providing information to the public about Intellectual Property rights.

BIP SXM registers National and International trademarks for private persons, domestic and foreign companies. The organization provides an online trademark registration system at www.bip.sx that is accessible and available 24/7.

SHTA’s SMILE was founded in the wake of hurricane Irma to inspire the Northeastern Caribbean business community with best practices in innovation and sustainability, local and international. As of its first edition in 2018, SMILE has proven a great opportunity for professionals to get (re)connected and obtain new professional updates and ideas and enhance skills. The location for the 25th-26th of March event will be the University of St. Martin.

For those interested in learning more about SMILE, they can contact the project office via office [at] shta [dot] com or call +1-721-542-0108. More information can be found at www.smilesintmaarten.com. For this edition, a close eye is kept on the developments pertaining to the pandemic to guarantee safety. If the status at the time requires reduced crowd size, tickets will be allocated on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Bureau Intellectual Property for St. Maarten is also featured on The Power Agency booth camp, a virtual presentation highlighting entrepreneurs and creators on how to maximize their business ventures using IP impact 2022. First session is scheduled for Thursday 24th with the second on the following Thursday March 31st. for more information and registration contact Ife Badejo CEO Power Agency, and host of the on line event at 721 520 0033.

###