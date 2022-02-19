Inside Joint controls and its effects on Business

The justice Ministry is behind a series of joint controls that are rippling through the Business and residential communities on the Island. These continuous operations are meant to clean up the country’s image says the Justice Minister Anna Richardson.

The joint controls is also meant to serve as a means of enforcing compliance with residence and work permits, illegal substances, business licenses controls and to eliminate the amount of barkers in the Philipsburg area. These actions have been called into question by the Chair lady of Parliament Grisha Heyliger Marten, who seem to be making more of a political statement rather than to recognize the problem of none compliance of businesses and their illegal practices in their operations. These illegal habits must be clean up for the good of our country’s image.

For too long now, the practice of hiring undocumented workers and business operating without the proper documents has gone without controls and gives the owners reason to believe its ok to continue such practices without any regards for the labor laws. It is believed that the controls done in one or more of the establishments in Simpson Bay, a politician with interest is connected to the President of Parliament; and to appease their embarrassment and business interruption, gave reason for her comment, suggesting it could have been done differently.

Business owners are advised to ensure that their business is in possession of a business license from the Ministry of TEATT to operate and that all their employees are legally authorized to work and reside on Dutch St. Maarten. It is also essential that all employed persons within a business are insured as proper registration with SZV is mandatory. All non-nationals seeking to work and live on Dutch Sint Maarten must be in possession of a valid work permit and residence permit. Every Business owner are strongly advised to contact the Immigration Department to get the necessary information.

