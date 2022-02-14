Prime Minister Jacobs in isolation after testing positive…

Prime Minister of St. Maarten Silveria Jacobs in a press statement, confirms that she has tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 virus over the weekend. The Prime Minister is fully vaccinated, and has also taken the booster shot, but after experiencing mild symptoms at the weekend Jacobs decided to get tested and came up positive.

The Prime minister, is currently isolated and will remain in isolation as prescribed by public health protocols. She is expected to resume her duties in person by Wednesday, February 16. Prime Minister Jacobs has also informed persons who may have been exposed to monitor themselves.

Jacobs says she felt obligated to share this information, and to be transparent as a means of removing any stigma associated with COVID-19 virus. “I am very happy she says that my symptoms have been mild thus far, and is grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted. It’s always good to know one’s status to be able to protect others. She will remain isolated until she recovers, and is looking forward to be back in office by the middle of the week.

###