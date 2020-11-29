From picking up trash to Climate Advocate

Meet the girl that is so passionate about collecting trash that it drives her to become a Climate Advocate. Riddhi Samtani got involved with community service on the Island at age 13 primarily engaging in beach cleans ups. Little did she knew that the International Coastal Cleanup which was organized on the island by Pride Foundation at the time, would have edged in stone her love for a clean environment, that she was moved to educate herself academically about the climate and climate change.

From a young age Riddhi’s discovery of the notion of impact motivated her to acquire higher education in this field, which inevitably landed her in Northeastern University in Boston studying to be a Climate Advocate. Riddhi was partly responsible for placing a number of garbage bins around the Island because she believed that if enough garbage bins were placed on the Island, then the environment would not have to suffer and bear the weight of waist been thrown around by those who would litter only because others were doing so, and if there were enough bins visible, certainly it would help people to better dispose of their garbage responsibly.

It was identified from early that a youth voice like hers would call attention to the need for a cleaner environment. Riddhi can be a steering advocate for climate in the Caribbean; A region that really need a voice on the world stage. She affirms that the Caribbean contribute les gases that affect climate change but suffers the most from the changes in the climate which in her view is not fair proportionately.

Riddhi had the opportunity to travel the world out of interest wanting to know how other countries protect their environment in a sustainable way. She has been to Equator, countries in Southeast Asia and Singapore studying the effects of climate change and to understand policy. Singapore was of significant interest to her. She wanted to know how they manage to develop and get ahead so quickly. Singapore is one of the wealthiest State in the world and is an Island about the same size as Dominica that we can learn a lot from. Their emphasis she have noticed was on policy legislation and Infrastructure.

She says she is by no means taking any credit for the platform she has been given to speak on these issues but recognizes her mentors of the past who inspired her to take this leap and build on what they have started she hoped that there would be more dialogue as well as legislation to address or climate challenge. She hopes to have her masters in Policy Administration and environmental economics in 5 years, come back home and put a lot of value to her knowledge and attached a dollar sign to good work.