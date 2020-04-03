COVID-19 Updates sees Spike in infections

The French Side is reporting out of 21 cases of COVID-19 infections, two died as a result of the virus, one (1) left the Island for the United States and two (2) were cured out of the total cases tested positive on the French Side. That leaves (16) active cases on record for French St. Martin. The Dutch Side saw a sudden spike in numbers from (6) to (23) active cases up to April 2, 2020 with 2 deaths. The total amount of cases for the Island French and Dutch now stands at (39) and (4) deaths.

In light of the new developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the public on the Dutch part, is advised that all public services will be immediately suspended until Friday, April 3rd, 2020, unless otherwise directed by the Emergency Operations Center. This measure is to make sure there are no unnecessary movements of persons during the daytime. Other measures will see officers busy on the streets running road checks to limit the frequency of movements only for absolute necessities. The Dutch Side has a curfew in place from 8:00PM to 6:00AM …

The Prime Minister and chair of the EOC Ms. Silveria Jacobs, visibly shaken by the statistics is cautioning that if the public will not adhere to the new measures and stay at home, the government will move to a complete lock down. The prime minister and her new cabinet all presented a prepared statement to the public to state their commitment to their position as Ministers during this very difficult time and call on the Public to help the government help them stay safe by not moving and staying at home.

