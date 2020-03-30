COVID-19 updates tops 24 one death…

A joint press conference held Sunday between La Prefete deleguee of St. Barthelemy and St. Martin Sylvie Flucher and a delegation from the Dutch part headed by the Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Justice Minister Anna Richardson, outlined an increase in measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus on the Island. So far the French Side is reporting 18 confirmed cases with one death, while the Dutch side stands at 6 totaling 24.

The new measures on the French Side comes in the form of the establishing of a decree says La Prefete deleguee Sylvie Flucher, to restrict movement on the French side up to the borders. The prefete deleguee is of the opinion that there are too much movements of persons between both sides through the borders at this time which complicates the control of the spread of the virus. The Prime Minister of St. Maarten Silveria Jacobs on the other hand, agrees with the excessive movement of persons and laid down some extended new measures for the Dutch side as well, putting a curfew in place starting Monday March 30th from 8:00PM to 6:00AM until further notice. Most of the restrictions will be limited to the movements between the borders.

The Prime Minister stressed that it must be clear to all residents that this is not an attempt to close the border in any way but to restrict the movements of persons unless it is of absolute necessity. That of course will be controlled by using a form that will become available on the Dutch side and the already existing form in use on the French side that will state the reason for your journey.

Vendors and Bars/Restaurant will be strictly monitored for violations of social distancing. Hanging around these outlets consuming drinks socially or eating is considered a violation and can result in permanent closure of your establishment. These restrictions are in place to avoid the further spreading of the virus and for promoting public safety and health of our citizens.

