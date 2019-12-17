One Suspect arrested after house search

The Prosecutor’s office is reporting that one man, suspect F. was arrested in an investigation into money laundering on Monday December 16th. The suspect owns a clothing store in Cole Bay.

The store and two houses were searched under the leadership of the judge of instruction of Sint Maarten. The Investigation is carried out in collaboration with the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the Police Force of Curacao and the Detective Corporations’ Team (RST).

