Prime Minister Jacobs Opens 11th CDEMA Conference

Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Silveria Jacobs opened the 11th Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Conference at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Monday. This year’s theme for the conference is ‘The Road to Resilience Checkpoint 2019, “Safeguarding our Communities, Livelihoods & Economies.”

St. Maarten is the first oversees territory to have hosted such a vital conference which aims at assisting member states in their preparedness and necessary actions during and after disasters that might impact their countries.

There are more than 300 attendees representing over 18 countries taking part in these sessions, which deals primarily with disaster preparedness. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs stated that one of the challenges faced with this conference was the lack of hotel rooms as 3 hotels have been fully booked. This is a good challenge for St. Maarten to have as it’s an added boost for the St. Maarten economy. She emphasized that she was happy to see the engagement of the youth delegates at such an event and looked forward to delivering the keynote address this Friday at the conference.

