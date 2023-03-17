UP Leader Rolando Brison Arrested on Bribery charges…

Criminal Investigation Team (RST) reportedly arrested Member of Parliament and leader of the United People’s Party on Friday March 17th.

Searches were carried out by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (RC) in the early hours of Friday at the suspect place of residence and at the Parliament building where he works.

The arrest and the house searches took place in connection with the criminal Investigation called "a;Lissabon"a; where the suspicion is that the member of Parliament took bribes and abused his position. The investigation is on going and further arrests and more searches are not ruled out.

The "a;Lissbon"a; investigation is being conducted by the RST under the direction on the Central Team of the Attorney General Office of Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

