JJ Mowed down in hit & run accident… left to die

The community on the French side are still in shock after learning that Jean Barry Hodge was the person identified as the victim that was found early Sunday morning. He was hit by a speeding dark grey car and left to die, the authorities on the Dutch side reported that they were in possession of surveillance video footage of the the accident which led to the quick apprehension of the driver one day later. JJ was found dead in the trenches in Sucker Garden and it was not until late Monday police were able to identify the body with the assistance of a family member.

JJ who usually goes out on his early morning jug may have been doing so when the accident happened; Reports coming from the French side where JJ lived says that his family was searching for him after he was not seen on Sunday or either Monday. On a daily basis JJ would normally be seen picking up his twins from school which led to a family member stepping up the search and contacting police on the Dutch side, and was able to then identify the body mainly by items of clothing he was wearing.

JJ was an activist and had been involved in several interventions on the French side before and during Covid-19 pandemic. on occasion he appeared on the popular 12 o’clock talk show “View Point” with Wendell Moore to state the reasons for the Protest actions which is often organized in part by him. Up until this Friday November 25th while Dutch police were still investigating his death, his body was yet to be released to his family for burial.

