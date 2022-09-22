Wescot says IPKO meetings must remain important

In a statement issued by MP Wescot she stated the following: On the eve of the IPKO meeting in the Netherlands, she is expressing concerns about the local political rumbles and their effects on the image of the St. Maarten’s delegation, and the seriousness of its participation. The faction leaders are the ones who attend IPKO meetings on behalf of the parliament of St. Maarten, along with the chair of parliament.

And the way the agendas are set up is an established process; where the proposals comes from the host country and the presidiums of the other parliaments will then chime in until a mutually acceptable proposal is arrived at.

Wescot affirms “I am on record for standing up for IPKO, because I believe in diplomacy above confrontation”, the deliberations must be meaningful and with an objective in mind. Unfortunately, I get the distinct feeling that the IPKO drive is weakening. A possible explanation is the experience with the dispute regulation, which now the Caribbean countries have the lead on and need to come with a proposal, as we are back to square one.”

At this moment, MP Wescott says she is disappointed in the overall agenda for this IPKO, because the UN sustainable development goals are not mentioned, like they have been for several years. In the context of the country packages, it is paramount that we are able to bring these measures back to sustainable reforms and development. Doing so via the parliaments is one way to go.

It is ironic that while one part of the government of St. Maarten proudly joins the kingdom partners at the United Nations General Assembly, the parliaments of the kingdom’s agenda consists primarily of presentations on our colonial and slavery past.

“Earlier this year in IPKO we decided together to review -based on second and first chamber motions-, the charter of the kingdom, the division of responsibilities, the authorities of the countries. As a member of parliament I asked the government about the execution of these recommendations, I asked about the agreements made in May of this year, to no avail.”

“It would seem that we keep going around in circles, rather than taking the time out to decide once and for all, about our future in the Dutch kingdom. Twice a year we agree to better this relationship, but upon our return home, it’s business as usual until the next time around”, MP Wescot stated.

It seems we can’t get our stuff together here on this beautiful island, yet we are at the United Nations with the Kingdom partners, fighting one of the partners at the same United Nations. Our people deserve better, MP Wescot concludes.

