Reckless Bikers Assault Family… Injured Baby

Justice Minister Anna Richardson came out condemning what she called a senseless act of violence on the part of one out of a group of bike riders on Friday. The culprit who have not yet been identified, threw a rock through the rear window of a vehicle seriously injuring a four month old baby that was seated in the back of the car.

The Daily Herald reports that the parents got caught between more than 20 bike riders on the cause way bridge, who were carrying out their usual antics on one wheel in front of their vehicle. The family in the jeep said they were forced to slow down approaching the bump in the middle of the bridge only to realize they were hit from the rear. The Drive said, his initial reaction was to stop but he didn’t out of shock of the way the bikers were behaving. When the driver thought he was out of arms way after heading into Simpson Bay, only then the rock came through the rear window. The parents looked back and noticed the baby was covered with blood and pieces of glass; the rock barely missing the child.

Users of Motorbikes and Scooters have long been driving fearlessly and recklessly on the public roads and in between traffic posing a safety hazard for law abiding citizens says the Minister of Justice Ms Anna Richardson, to the point that she is forced to call on the Attorney General of Curacao and St. Maarten and the Public Prosecutor’s Office to jointly, in accordance with French Authorities to do something about this on going problem.

Minister Richardson also went out of her way to visit the parents of the four-month-old baby on Monday, October 18, 2021, and offer an apology for the unfortunate experience. The baby seem to be recovering well and is said to be in good spirit. Even the Parents of the child wants the perpetrator to know what their action has caused and to report that the child could have easily died but her injuries were addressed promptly at the Medical Center. The Minister hopes to crack down on these illegal activities of bikers that hopefully will bring order to the recklessness of bikers on the streets of the Island.

