What’s new about coronavirus this week on SXM?

Coronavirus has seen its biggest jump on the weekend of November 22nd since the start of the second wave which began back in September. The total amount of confirmed cases has now gone past 1000, and the active cases jumped to 92. The amount of deaths also moved from 24 to 25.

While the amount of new cases fluctuated from under 10 daily for the past weeks it has now increased to around 16 new cases daily. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1036 on the Dutch side alone; these numbers are raising concern among the authorities to the point that the Ministry of TEAT has issued new travel entry requirement for those entering the island.

To all interested persons wishing to visit the Island; please note that Sint Maarten Dutch part, has established a mandatory health authorization application through an Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) that is available on www.stmaartenentry.com, for every visitor arriving by air, boat or in transit. This includes St. Maarten and St. Martin residents.

###