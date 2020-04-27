Why the Numbers are still on the rise…

The Number of COVID-19 positive cases on Dutch St. Maarten stands at 74 and 13 deaths up to Saturday April 25, 2020. This is a confirmation that we have not yet reached the highest point on the graph; which also means the table is still on the rise. Out of the total number of tests done since the pandemic, which is around (295), 74 tested positive so far and 13 deaths.

The Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs noted, that the (CPS) Collective Prevention Service is discovering a certain amount stigma in the community which is preventing persons from admitting they are showing symptoms and are refraining from getting tested. The relaxed measures that permits limited free movement to purchase groceries and other necessities three days per week; along with the indiscipline habits of citizens not wearing mask and their lack of commitment to follow proper social distancing, are not helping it either.

So the numbers doesn’t suggest that we have reached the plateau and is starting to decline as yet. The following are the numbers published by government as to where we stand as of April 25th 2020.

Self-Quarantine: 127 [Some surpassed 14 days without symptoms and some were moved to the isolation group]

Self-Isolation: 103 [Persons with symptoms]

Number Tested: 295

Number Positive: 74 [52 Males – 22 Females]​

Number Negative: 211

Number Pending: 9

Deceased: 13

Recovered: 33

Hospitalized: 7

Active Cases St. Maarten: 28

With nine pending cases yet to come in and the arrival of about 500 new test kits, it only confirms that we can expect more cases. Self-quarantine and self-Isolation are not effective methods of controlling the virus either because there are no mandatory stay put to keep those quarantined from moving. By the time this decree ends and a complete assessment is done to determine how effective are the measures; that is the outcome we are all awaiting to begin looking at the other side of the pandemic or whether we will be in this phase of stopping the spread a while longer. The numbers will tell the story.

