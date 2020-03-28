SXM COVID-19 latest updates

Coronavirus cases spike as the number of confirmed infections on St. Maarten rises to 6 as of Saturday March 28, 2020. The Prefecture of St. Barthelemy and St. Martin also is reporting that the total confirmed cases on the French side now stands at 14. That makes it 20 total COVID-19 cases on the Island.

These confirmations shows that the number of infections are still on the rise while the authorities on both sides have been turning their focus of attention on financial injections for both businesses that have lost revenues due to closure, and employees who have lost their jobs. Both sides have released plans to stimulate their economy without knowing for sure just how much cases we will end up with, after we would have brought the spread under control.

With the current situation showing pending cases it would be premature to come up with accurate figures for stimulation of the economy; instead the focus may well shift back to enforcing stricter measures to stem the rise and bring the rate of infection down, before we can determine just how much money should go to addressing the aftermath of this pandemic.

###